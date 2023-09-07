Forecast Outlook - 09/09/23

Summer Heat Sticks Around For Southern Nevada
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We’re locked in a dry pattern with mostly sunny skies over the coming days. Temperatures continue to climb with highs back in the 100s for the upcoming weekend.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine again on Thursday with a forecast high of 97° in Las Vegas.

The highest temperatures over the next 7 days will be over the weekend. Forecast highs are at 100° Friday, 101° Saturday, and 100° on Sunday. You’ll notice some more clouds drifting into the area on Sunday, but we’re expected to stay dry this weekend.

More clouds will be in the picture early next week with high temperatures falling back into the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. With more clouds around, we can’t rule out a few scattered showers into the middle of next week. With considerably less moisture than what we saw on Labor Day Weekend, this is not expected to be a high-impact rain event.

