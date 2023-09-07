Fifth man charged with assaulting police officer during Capitol riot

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael...
The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.(U.S. Attorney-DC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:18 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A Virginia man has been charged in connection with attacking a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

They said he used both hands to physically restrain Fanone, while other rioters assaulted him.

Snoots is now the fifth man charged in the attack on Fanone, who has since retired from the force.

The charges include felony assault on a police officer, felony civil disorder and three misdemeanors.

Snoots made an initial court appearance Wednesday. He was released pending arraignment in Washington.

The DOJ has arrested 1,106 individuals for crimes related to the Capitol insurrection.

More than 350 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
1-year-old victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Cheyenne, I-15
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15
Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park in Boulder City
Boulder City launches ‘Ram Cam’ livestream of bighorn sheep at local park
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school

Latest News

Organizers of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to consider name change for race building
Organizers of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to consider name change for race building
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China
Rescuers are rushing to save an American man trapped in the third-deepest cave in Turkey after...
Rescuers rush to save American stuck in cave in Turkey
Good Samaritan honored for saving elderly homeless man from Las Vegas flooded street
Good Samaritan honored for saving elderly homeless man from Las Vegas flooded street
Rescuers are working to help an American who is trapped in the third deepest cave in turkey.
An American researcher is trapped more than 3,000 feet inside a cave in southern Turkey