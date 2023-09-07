F1 leaders discuss road closures, helping Strip employees commute to work during race

Outbound routes will allow cars to leave the area.
By Joe Vigil
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A lot of meetings and discussions continue as the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is now 70 days away.

This week, F1 met with Clark County Commissioners to discuss several items, including road closures. Officials say there will be 38 openings around the track that will be closed. Closures on race days of November 16-18 will start at 5 p.m. Outbound routes will allow cars to leave the area. When that happens, all roads will be closed.

“Once the track activity has ended, at 2 a.m. the next day, the crews will work to reopen the 38 openings around the track,” said Lauren DelFrago with the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“We are not closing the Strip for seven days,” said F1 Project Manager Terry Miller. ”We are certainly impacting the Strip.”

F1 says there are now weekly meetings to talk about employee mobility. A plan includes options for employees to park off-site and take the monorail to work while there is track activity on race days. Shuttle service is also part of the plan.

The question was also raised on whether people in Las Vegas can watch the race for free. Officials said they’re looking for a way to do that, possibly being broadcast on a screen in a county park or other setting for locals to see.

Sidewalks around Las Vegas Boulevard will be open to the public during the race weekend. However, there will not be views of the race from public walkways. There will be a privacy fence around the entire track.

