Domestic violence charges dropped against Las Vegas Aces’ Riquna Williams

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams seen at her initial appearance at Clark County Justice...
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams seen at her initial appearance at Clark County Justice Court on July 26, 2023.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Domestic violence charges against WNBA Aces player Riquna Williams were dismissed on Thursday, according to her attorney.

Williams’ attorney Brandon Albright confirmed the case was dismissed completely as the district attorney’s office dropped the charges.

Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery

Williams, 33, will no longer be under any monitoring. Albright said that this was the “last hurdle to getting” Williams back on the court since her injury.

On July 25 Williams was arrested for five felony charges including domestic battery by strangulation, coercion by force and assault with a weapon. She also faced four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

Police said Williams strangled her wife and threatened to kill her. Albright said a grand jury could still indict her on charges but he “does not see that happening.”

Williams served a 10-game league suspension in 2019 after an arrest on domestic battery charges. She was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time.

Williams played for the University of Miami before she was drafted in 2012 by the Tulsa Shock. She also has played professionally overseas.

-This report uses information from the Associated Press.

