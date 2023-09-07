Clark County School District seeking non-voting school board seat member

By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those interested in being a non-voting member of the Clark County School District Board have till Oct. 5 to submit their application.

The appointee would serve a four-year term and have all the rights and responsibilities as voting members of the board - including being involved in all the same briefings, sessions, evaluations, and more.

However, non-voting members means they do not “have voting rights or the authority to serve as an officer of the School Board and serves at the pleasure of the County Commission.”

Anyone who applies must reside in Clark County and should submit an application, letter of interest, resume or curriculum vitae, and separate document with the answers to the following questions:

  • Why are you interested in serving on the CCSD Board of Trustees? What strengths will you bring to the CCSD Board of Trustees?
  • What experience do you have with complicated budgets?
  • What do you see as the opportunities and challenges of CCSD?
  • Please describe your past experience with conflict resolution and consensus building.
  • Please describe your prior Board leadership experience.
  • Please describe your willingness to attend meetings of the CCSD Board of Trustees and other meetings and events.
  • In your past professional experience, what criteria do you use to make decisions about hiring people, retaining goods and services, or the effectiveness of a course of action? How will you these criteria when making decisions as a Trustee of CCSD?

For more information, check out the job posting with Clark County.

