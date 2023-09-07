City of Henderson offering several fall classes, including archery

The City of Henderson offers archery classes
The City of Henderson offers archery classes(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You can learn a new language, how to cook a new dish, or even archery in the City of Henderson.

The city just started a new fall session, and instruction involving a bow and arrow is one of the classes being offered.

Instructor Jose Alanis said the sport is not only good for your physical health, but your mental health too.

“it’s nice and calm out here,” Alanis said. “It’s nice and quiet. If you want someplace to relax and let your body flow, archery is the perfect sport for that.”

Click here for a list of all the classes being offered.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Police search for driver after 1-year-old girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
1-year-old victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Cheyenne, I-15
Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park in Boulder City
Boulder City launches ‘Ram Cam’ livestream of bighorn sheep at local park
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15

Latest News

CCSD held an orientation event for new teachers on July 27for
Clark County School District seeking non-voting school board seat member
Exterior of the Orleans in Las Vegas
Orleans resort to offer job fairs Sept 13 & 20
Gavel
Fraud charges added against Las Vegas health care executive
Las Vegas Police responded after a report of shots fired on Fremont Street on September 7
3 detained after Las Vegas police investigate robbery, shooting on Fremont Street