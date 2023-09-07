City of Henderson offering several fall classes, including archery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You can learn a new language, how to cook a new dish, or even archery in the City of Henderson.

The city just started a new fall session, and instruction involving a bow and arrow is one of the classes being offered.

Instructor Jose Alanis said the sport is not only good for your physical health, but your mental health too.

“it’s nice and calm out here,” Alanis said. “It’s nice and quiet. If you want someplace to relax and let your body flow, archery is the perfect sport for that.”

Click here for a list of all the classes being offered.

