CCSD schools to hold 9/11 memorial ceremonies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced that it will hold a pair of 9/11 memorial ceremonies on valley school campuses.

According to a media release from the district, the first event will be held at Valley High School. The annual remembrance ceremony in memoriam of the lives lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001, will include the school’s JROTC program, who will gather and salute in tribute to the victims.

The event begins at 6 a.m. on Thursday, September 7 and those interested in attending should check in at the main office. The school is located at 2839 S. Burnham Ave. in Las Vegas. Those scheduled to attend include CCSD Board of School Trustees Member Brenda Zamora, Valley High School Principal Kimberly Perry‐Carter and Valley High School students and staff.

The second event is set for Palo Verde High School, which will hold its annual rededication ceremony in honor of the victims of the September 11 attacks, including its former foreign languages teacher Barbara Edwards. The school’s Air Force JROTC will lead the tribute ceremony along with the school choir, administrators and staff. Edwards was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11.

The event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Friday, September 8. Check-in will take place at the school’s soccer fields. Palo Verde High School is located at 333 S. Pavilion Center Dr. in Las Vegas.

Palo Verde High School Principal Lisa Schumacher and Palo Verde High School students and staff are set to attend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.