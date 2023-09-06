Woman arrested after jumping out of moving car before crash at Sahara and Burnham

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police arrested a woman after she reportedly jumped out of her moving vehicle before it crashed at the intersection of Sahara and Burnham on Tuesday night.

According to the LVMPD watch commander, the suspect “got into some type of accident at Sahara/I-15 and bailed from the vehicle. The vehicle was still running and crashed at Sahara/Burnham.”

Police said that there were no major injuries from either crash and that a female suspect is in custody.

LVMPD traffic officers are currently investigating. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

