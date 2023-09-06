What should happen to the Fiesta Henderson site? City officials want your input

Fiesta Henderson demolition drone footage from Sept. 2022.
Fiesta Henderson demolition drone footage from Sept. 2022.(Ted Pretty/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson is looking for community feedback on what should be done with the empty Fiesta Henderson site.

The Fiesta Henderson closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened, eventually being demolished completely. The City of Henderson took over the property and said it plans on creating a youth sports facility.

Now, city officials are looking for public feedback on what else may be put on the Fiesta Henderson site.

The city plans to host two open houses for feedback on the site:

  • Sept. 20 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St. Henderson, NV 89015
  • Sept. 21 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at America First Center, 222 S. Water St. Henderson, NV 89015

The city also created a survey for residents to provide feedback if they cannot attend an open house. You can take that survey here. It will be open until Sept. 30.

