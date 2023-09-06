Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:57 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — Three people were found dead at a resort in northern Minnesota, police said Wednesday.

The bodies were discovered around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point in Breezy Point. Police have not disclosed the names of the victims or how they died, but said in a statement there was “no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

The resort is in a popular vacation area in north-central Minnesota, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

