Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they lit multiple MSP patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with a rifle Wednesday morning.(MSP)
By Seth Wells, WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Michigan State Police continue to investigate after multiple patrol cars were lit on fire and struck with gunfire in Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday.

Police have released photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Michigan State Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie and that no troopers were in the vehicles at the time.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.

Michigan State Police say anyone with information should contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217 or call 911. They are also asking the public and media to avoid the area.

The Sault Ste. Marie Post will remain closed on Wednesday. Other State Police Posts will be open with regular lobby hours.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect in the shooting of MSP vehicles.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect in the shooting of MSP vehicles.(Michigan State Police)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gibson Elementary School in Las Vegas
CCSD ‘concerned’ after Henderson school cancels classes due to teacher, staff shortage
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
13-year-old boy drowns after swept away by Las Vegas flood waters
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving...
Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Oregon
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
August 2023 was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern...
This summer’s swelter was a global record breaker for high heat, meteorologists say