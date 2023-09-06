Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Michigan State Police continue to investigate after multiple patrol cars were lit on fire and struck with gunfire in Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday.

Police have released photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Michigan State Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie and that no troopers were in the vehicles at the time.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.

Michigan State Police say anyone with information should contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217 or call 911. They are also asking the public and media to avoid the area.

The Sault Ste. Marie Post will remain closed on Wednesday. Other State Police Posts will be open with regular lobby hours.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect in the shooting of MSP vehicles. (Michigan State Police)

