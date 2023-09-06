Stanger who tried to save 13-year-old from floodwaters organizing candlelight vigil

Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
By Kim Passoth
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:58 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who tried to save a 13-year-old boy from raging floodwaters is now organizing a memorial in his honor. On Saturday, September 2, 13-year-old Ryan Taylor was trapped under a car in the rushing water near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Tropicana. Bystanders including Rico Rodriguez pulled him out but he died the next morning at the hospital.

“He was just a good kid. He went to school just like any other 13-year-old boy. It wasn’t just him in the rainwater. It was many children. It was everybody,” Rodriguez shared with FOX5.  Though Rodriguez didn’t know Ryan in life, he is forever changed by his death.

“I’m hurting, I’m hurting a lot, and this is a chance to bring comfort to the community and bless the family,” Rodriguez explained. Rodriguez is now bonded to Ryan’s family through the tragedy of his loss and helping them by organizing a vigil for the teen.

Rodriguez is expecting hundreds of people to attend. It will be Friday night at 7 p.m. at Whitney Park just off Boulder Highway.

“EMS, firemen, paramedics, they are all going to be there. I personally invited them,” Rodriguez revealed. Rodriguez hopes the candlelight vigil will provide light during this darkest time and comfort for those who are suffering.

“If you don’t know who Ryan Taylor was please come support the family...even though Ryan is gone, Ryan still lives on and on Friday his light will shine very bright,” Rodriguez contended.

People are asked to bring their own candles and extra if you can, as well as water bottles to the service.

The family also has a GoFundMe set up to help with Ryan’s final expenses. Here is the link: GoFundMe

