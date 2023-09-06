Stabbed tourist sues Las Vegas Strip resort for negligence

n this April 27, 2006 file photo the Las Vegas Monorail passes the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
n this April 27, 2006 file photo the Las Vegas Monorail passes the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An Ohio woman who was stabbed by a man while she was walking into a Las Vegas Strip casino in 2021 is suing the resort for negligence, according to court records.

Leslie Alexander of Columbus, OH, was stabbed by Nathaniel Mahoney on Sept. 6, 2021.

Mahoney stabbed Alexander numerous times as she was walking to the women’s restroom for apparently “no reason” according to the filing.

Mahoney was convicted earlier this year of assault with a deadly weapon after pleading guilty. He was sentenced to a minimum of 19 months to a maximum of 48 months in prison.

The filing alleges MGM security and staff did not respond to the scene “until well after the attack had taken place.”

“One of the police officers that was responsible for investigating the underlying traumatic attack learned (Mahoney) had also stabbed someone else the night before in the same area,” the court filing reads.

They claim MGM failed to provide “reasonable and timely precautions against the threat of injury to” Alexander and failed to stop the threat.

A future court date has not been scheduled. The amount of damages being sought is more than $15,000.

FOX 5 has reached out to MGM Resorts for comment.

