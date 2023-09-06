Organizers of Las Vegas Grand Prix plan to rename race building

Construction on the F1 paddock in Las Vegas is 70% complete
Construction on the F1 paddock in Las Vegas is 70% complete(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The organizers of the F1 Las Vegas Grand prix announced plans to rename the race’s paddock building.

The permanent structure near Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane will hold the team garages and separate the pit lane from team club houses and a VIP experience for fans.

Tuesday they said that building is more than 90-percent complete.

“Paddock” is a long-standing term in racing with usage around the world.

But Grand Prix organizers say they’re prioritizing sensitivity to the Las Vegas community.

