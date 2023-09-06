North Las Vegas launching AI-powered translation software in 30 languages

Wordly is an AI-powered translation tool
Wordly is an AI-powered translation tool(Wordly)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas will officially launch the acquisition of over 30 languages through the previously released AI-powered, real-time translation technology, Wordly, on Wednesday, September 6 at 4 p.m. during the City Council and Redevelopment Agency meeting.

According to a media release from the city, Wordly is an AI-powered translation tool that enables constituents to interact in real-time with government officials during public meetings. It works by instantly capturing a speaker’s comments and sending the translation to a participant’s mobile device via text or audio; no app download or special equipment is required.

The City first introduced the Spanish translation technology during the August 2 City Council and Redevelopment meeting. Since then, the translation service has been accessed over 300 times. Due to the ample response from our constituents, and our commitment to serve our community, the City of North Las Vegas has acquired the full list of available languages provided by Wordly, at no additional cost to the taxpayers.

“We are proud to announce that the City of North Las Vegas has added over 30 languages to our AI-powered translation technology, Worldly,” said Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. “We are the most culturally diverse city in Nevada, and our goal is to expand accessibility and empower every resident to participate in our public meetings, regardless of their preferred language.”

The City of North Las Vegas is the first jurisdiction in Nevada, and among the first in the country, to provide real-time, AI-powered translation service to its constituents. As a result of being a leader in the field of communication and innovation, the City said it has engaged in conversations with several local and national companies to provide examples of Wordly’s services.

To use Wordly, meeting attendees simply scan a QR code located on the agenda and posted in the council chambers. Attendees then select their preferred language from the drop-down menu. If attendees would prefer to listen to the meeting, rather than read the translation on their device, they may bring a headset.

