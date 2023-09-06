Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:59 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.
According to a social media post, the crash happened on eastbound Cheyenne Ave. over the I-15. Police said that traffic is being diverted onto Losee Rd.
“This crash is a hit & run and we are asking for the public’s help!” the post stated. “If anyone has any information or video footage of the crash please call *NHP.”
In a follow-up post, NSP said that the suspect’s vehicle is silver and has damage on the right side. It was last seen driving eastbound on Cheyenne Ave.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
