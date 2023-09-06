Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.

According to a social media post, the crash happened on eastbound Cheyenne Ave. over the I-15. Police said that traffic is being diverted onto Losee Rd.

“This crash is a hit & run and we are asking for the public’s help!” the post stated. “If anyone has any information or video footage of the crash please call *NHP.”

In a follow-up post, NSP said that the suspect’s vehicle is silver and has damage on the right side. It was last seen driving eastbound on Cheyenne Ave.

Suspect vehicle is a silver vehicle with right side damage. Last seen driving eastbound on Cheyenne from the IR15. Please call *NHP if you have any information on this vehicle or crash. @8NewsNow @FOX5Vegas @KTNV @News3LV @Telemundo @NLVPD #NLasVegas #NevadaStatePolice https://t.co/d8hP7s2NOg — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) September 6, 2023

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

