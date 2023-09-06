Nevada Hospital Report says COVID hospitalizations are near pandemic lows

Nevada Hospital Association
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Hospital Association released its report wrapping up activity for the first week of September, issuing some encouraging statistics regarding the health of Nevadans.

“The hospital system and infrastructure remain in good condition,” the report began. It added that the current hospital occupancy rate in the state is 75%, with ICU occupancy a tick behind that at 74%.

Pediatric beds are currently occupied at a 68% rate, with PICU bed occupancy reported at 57%.

Nevada respiratory diseases
“Respiratory diseases haven’t taken hold in Nevada yet this season,” the report stated. It noted that RSV, Influenza, and Flu Type-A have each hovered around one person hospitalized daily over the past week.

“COVID-19 continues to account for approximately 100 hospitalizations statewide,” the report added. “This remains near the pandemic lows.”

Looking ahead, NHA listed five upcoming events in Las Vegas expected to draw six-figure crowds:

  • Formula 1 Racing (11/16-18) - 105,000 attendees estimated
  • National Final Rodeo (12/7-16) -170,000 attendees estimated
  • New Year’s Eve (12/31) - 400,000 attendees estimated
  • CES Convention (1/9-12) - 175,000 attendees estimated
  • Super Bowl (2/11) - 450,000 attendees estimated

The report also observed that Burning Man in northern Nevada “became a mud festival this year with thousands of people stuck during periods of torrential rains.” No health data from the festival was reported, but NHA noted that volunteer “Playa Restoration” teams will remain at Black Rock for approximately the next three weeks.

