Nevada DETR to provide free job training to thousands

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has partnered with the global online learning platform Coursera to provide no-cost training to unemployed and underemployed Nevadans.

According to a media release, the first phase of the program is effective in Clark County, with plans to expand access to the entire state by the end of 2023. The initial focus for the LearnNV program is to equip young adults ages 18 to 24 with the skills and credentials needed for in-demand jobs, with training programs aligned to employer demands.

Those interested in the program can contact their nearest EmployNV Career Hub, EmployNV Youth Hub, EmployNV Business Hub or visit the registration page to learn more.

“People can register for free courses in the comfort of their own homes,” said Christopher Sewell, DETR Director. “New demands of emerging industries require people to be constantly learning. This program will allow people to earn credit and certifications that will allow them to succeed.”

Equipping individuals with skills, credentials, and certifications offers Nevadans a zero-cost opportunity to qualify for higher-wage jobs and increases the number of skilled workers with recognized credentials who are available to employers. DETR said that his partnership will help provide thousands of people with resources to take advantage of Nevada’s diversifying economy.

“LearnNV is a great investment in the next generation of Nevadans,” said Mary Beth Sewald, President and CEO of the Vegas Chamber, the largest business association in Nevada. “This platform offers another pathway for young people to acquire the skills they need to secure higher paying jobs and it will benefit employers who need qualified employees to help their businesses grow.”

LearnNV provides 6,000 courses and credentials from the world’s top universities and industry experts to help them develop critical career skills, including communication, and data literacy. Hands-on projects and interactive assessments allow Nevadans to apply their skills in real-world scenarios and practice using workplace tools. They will also earn career-focused credentials to enhance their qualifications for the job market.

According to DETR, the program includes over 35 industry micro-credentials designed by leading companies such as Google, Microsoft, and IBM to prepare people without a degree or prior work experience for good-paying entry-level jobs. These digital jobs are critical to any industry, including roles such as Data Analyst, Cybersecurity Analyst, UX Designer, Application Developer, and Social Media Marketer.

Many industry micro-credentials and specializations on Coursera also have ACE Credit Recommendation, so learners are eligible to receive college credit (ranging from 1 to 18 credits) upon completion.

“Technology is reshaping the labor market, diversifying the local economy, introducing new skills requirements, and creating career opportunities for Nevadans right at home,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO. “We’re excited to partner with DETR to help tens of thousands of Nevadans, particularly young adults, develop industry skills and earn micro-credentials that can help them break into high-paying digital jobs and address talent shortages across the state.”

