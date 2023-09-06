Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school

The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of teachers have called in sick en masse at a Clark County school for a third time in less than a week, disrupting classes as the teacher’s union dispute with the school district over a new contract continues.

An “unexpected” number of teachers were absent today at Mario C & Joanne Monaco Middle School near Nellis AFB in the northeast valley.

Chris Popek, the school’s principal, released a statement on the situation:

A similar action at Gibson Elementary on Tuesday caused classes to be canceled for the day, while Southeast Career and Technical Academy had “an unexpected number of licensed staff absent from school” last Friday.

Yesterday, CCEA denied that the mass absences constituted a coordinated work action.

“We have no knowledge of what you’re inquiring about,” said Keenan Korth with CCEA. “Nor is what you are describing associated in any way with CCEA actions now or in the future.”

CCSD issued a statement yesterday, expressing concern about the actions.

CCSD ‘concerned’ after Henderson school cancels classes due to teacher, staff shortage

“We reiterate that CCSD students should not be used as bargaining leverage by CCEA or its members,” it stated.

