Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of teachers have called in sick en masse at a Clark County school for a third time in less than a week, disrupting classes as the teacher’s union dispute with the school district over a new contract continues.

An “unexpected” number of teachers were absent today at Mario C & Joanne Monaco Middle School near Nellis AFB in the northeast valley.

Chris Popek, the school’s principal, released a statement on the situation:

In an effort to keep you informed of important matters impacting our school community, we want to let you know the school had an unexpected number of licensed staff absent from school today, Wednesday, September 6th. We were able to cover many of the classes impacted, however, in an effort to ensure student safety and adult supervision, students in specific classes are being relocated to larger areas of the campus to continue instructional activities. Students have been notified of where to report each period. Please note that the majority of teachers are on campus today, and we are working to continue the instructional day with minimal disruption. Please contact the office should you have any questions. Thank you.

A similar action at Gibson Elementary on Tuesday caused classes to be canceled for the day, while Southeast Career and Technical Academy had “an unexpected number of licensed staff absent from school” last Friday.

Yesterday, CCEA denied that the mass absences constituted a coordinated work action.

“We have no knowledge of what you’re inquiring about,” said Keenan Korth with CCEA. “Nor is what you are describing associated in any way with CCEA actions now or in the future.”

CCSD issued a statement yesterday, expressing concern about the actions.

“We reiterate that CCSD students should not be used as bargaining leverage by CCEA or its members,” it stated.

