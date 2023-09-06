Las Vegas woman who allegedly stabbed boyfriend to death had history of violence

Danelle Mask
Danelle Mask(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More details have been released by Las Vegas police on the fatal stabbing of a man Sept. 2.

Danelle Mask, 46, is accused of stabbing her boyfriend Jason Williams to death. She is charged with murder and is currently being held without bond.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report alleges the following:

On Sept. 2 around 4 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 2900 block of Black Forest Drive for a report made by an anonymous person that someone had been stabbed.

That anonymous caller was later identified to be Mask.

Williams was found with an apparent sharp force injury to his chest and Mask was observed to have blood on her left hand. Officers later learned Mask had an active protective order issued against her by Williams.

Williams later died of his injury. A witness later told police they overheard Mask prior to the stabbing say “(Expletive) I’m going to kill you,” when Williams said “Do it, (expletive).”

In an interview with investigators, Mask acknowledged there had been previous domestic violence events between her and Williams, often caused by drinking.

Before the stabbing, the couple had been arguing about a text message in Mask’s phone that Williams saw.

Mask accidentally grabbed Williams’ phone and walked out of the residence, the report states. She said when she came back to the residence, Williams was sitting in a chair outside, passed out.

She could not wake him up so she called 911.

When asked why Williams had been stabbed in the chest, Mask “told detectives to charge her, and she had said everything she wanted to say.”

Mask is expected back in court Sept. 19.

