Las Vegas police looking for endangered man missing in east valley

Luis Roldan, 71
Luis Roldan, 71(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Luis Roldan, 71.

According to a police report, Roldan was last seen on Tuesday at approximately noon near the 3900 block of E. Owens Ave. in the east valley. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a white eagle on the chest, blue sweatpants and black tennis shoes. The report noted that Roldan may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Roldan and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
13-year-old boy drowns after swept away by Las Vegas flood waters
Gibson Elementary School in Las Vegas
CCSD ‘concerned’ after Henderson school cancels classes due to teacher, staff shortage
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate...
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate occasions

Latest News

The company is looking for assistance with shipping costs
Las Vegas company sending tiny homes to Maui wildfire victims
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15
Some parents with children at Gibson say it would have been helpful to be notified sooner on...
CCSD tells teacher’s union students shouldn’t be used as ‘bargaining leverage’
Parnell Gaines, 46
Suspect arrested in northwest valley deadly shooting in driveway