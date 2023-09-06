Las Vegas police looking for endangered man missing in east valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Luis Roldan, 71.

According to a police report, Roldan was last seen on Tuesday at approximately noon near the 3900 block of E. Owens Ave. in the east valley. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a white eagle on the chest, blue sweatpants and black tennis shoes. The report noted that Roldan may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Roldan and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

