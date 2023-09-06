Police investigating shooting in north Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating an afternoon shooting in the north Las Vegas Valley.

According to a preliminary report, police were called at 4:29 p.m. and responded to the 600 block of N. 11th Street, near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza. No injuries were reported.

Police advise everyone to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence. An investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.