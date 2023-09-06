Las Vegas police investigating deadly morning crash at Flamingo and McLeod

Traffic camera footage of the scene of a deadly crash in Las Vegas on Sept. 6
Traffic camera footage of the scene of a deadly crash in Las Vegas on Sept. 6(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly morning crash in the east valley.

According to a preliminary report, officers were called at approximately 9:48 a.m. following a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan. Police advise avoiding the area, as an investigation there is ongoing.

No other details, including specifics about individuals involved in the crash, are available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

