Las Vegas police investigate multi-vehicle crash near Eastern, Warm Springs

Multi-vehicle crash at Eastern, Warm Springs on Sept. 6, 2023.
Multi-vehicle crash at Eastern, Warm Springs on Sept. 6, 2023.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning, including an RTC bus.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 7300 block of S. Eastern Avenue, near Warm Springs Road. LVMPD said the crash involved multiple vehicles.

Police said the extent of injuries was unknown as of 8:45 a.m. FOX5 reached out to RTC for more information but didn’t immediately hear back.

LVMPD said to expect delays due to lanes in the area being shut down. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

