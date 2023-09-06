Henderson elementary school back in session after classes canceled Tuesday due to lack of teachers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School is back in session at a Henderson elementary school after classes were canceled Tuesday due to a lack of teachers.

In a parent letter sent Tuesday night, Gibson Elementary School principal Jill Keith said classes would be back in session Wednesday.

This is James I. Gibson Elementary School Principal Jill Keith. I want to thank our families for their patience and support through this morning’s sudden changes. At this time, we are planning to resume classes tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, as scheduled. If there are any changes to our plans we will communicate information with families as soon as possible.

Classes were abruptly canceled Tuesday after the school and district said not enough licensed staff/teachers were present to have school that day.

Clark County School District placed the blame on the Clark County Educator’s Association as they continue contract negotiations for teachers.

We are concerned about the licensed personnel attendance rate and the disruption to students’ education at Gibson Elementary School today. We reiterate that CCSD students should not be used as bargaining leverage by CCEA or its members. CCSD thanks the City of Henderson for showing up for kids and opening the Silver Springs Recreation Center for our Gibson Elementary School families.

FOX5 asked CCEA if absent staff and teachers at the school was a work action and if the teacher’s union knew anything about teachers and staff calling out absent.

“We have no knowledge of what you’re inquiring about. Nor is what you are describing associated in any way with CCEA actions now or in the future,” said Keenan Korth with CCEA.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.