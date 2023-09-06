Henderson elementary school back in session after classes canceled Tuesday due to lack of teachers

Gibson Elementary School in Las Vegas
Gibson Elementary School in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:45 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School is back in session at a Henderson elementary school after classes were canceled Tuesday due to a lack of teachers.

In a parent letter sent Tuesday night, Gibson Elementary School principal Jill Keith said classes would be back in session Wednesday.

This is James I. Gibson Elementary School Principal Jill Keith.

I want to thank our families for their patience and support through this morning’s sudden changes. At this time, we are planning to resume classes tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, as scheduled.

If there are any changes to our plans we will communicate information with families as soon as possible.

Principal Jill Keith in a letter sent to parents

Classes were abruptly canceled Tuesday after the school and district said not enough licensed staff/teachers were present to have school that day.

Clark County School District placed the blame on the Clark County Educator’s Association as they continue contract negotiations for teachers.

We are concerned about the licensed personnel attendance rate and the disruption to students’ education at Gibson Elementary School today. We reiterate that CCSD students should not be used as bargaining leverage by CCEA or its members.

CCSD thanks the City of Henderson for showing up for kids and opening the Silver Springs Recreation Center for our Gibson Elementary School families.

CCSD statement on cancelation of classes

FOX5 asked CCEA if absent staff and teachers at the school was a work action and if the teacher’s union knew anything about teachers and staff calling out absent.

“We have no knowledge of what you’re inquiring about. Nor is what you are describing associated in any way with CCEA actions now or in the future,” said Keenan Korth with CCEA.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gibson Elementary School in Las Vegas
CCSD ‘concerned’ after Henderson school cancels classes due to teacher, staff shortage
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
13-year-old boy drowns after swept away by Las Vegas flood waters
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park in Boulder City
Boulder City launches ‘Ram Cam’ livestream of bighorn sheep at local park
Air Canada has selected Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines to power 30 firm and 14 purchase right...
Air Canada apologizes for booting passengers who complained that their seats were smeared with vomit
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Townhomes, condos reach all-time high price in Southern Nevada
Indoor home sprinkler Las Vegas
New homes must have indoor sprinklers in unincorporated Clark County