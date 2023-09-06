Forecast Outlook - 09/06/23

An area of high pressure is directly over New Mexico and Texas this morning, but we’re still seeing the impacts from it in Southern Nevada. A southwesterly wind is drying things out, and temperatures are back near average today as we get into the mid-upper 90s. Skies remain clear through Saturday, with a few upper level clouds scraping by Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures around 101° with plenty of sunshine. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors!

Rain chances remain minimal over the next 7 days, but we’ll return some moisture next Tuesday & Wednesday with a slight chance for showers.

