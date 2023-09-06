Forecast Outlook - 09/06/23

The Triple-Digit Heat Arrive This Weekend
By Matt Gontarek
Sep. 6, 2023
An area of high pressure is directly over New Mexico and Texas this morning, but we’re still seeing the impacts from it in Southern Nevada. A southwesterly wind is drying things out, and temperatures are back near average today as we get into the mid-upper 90s. Skies remain clear through Saturday, with a few upper level clouds scraping by Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures around 101° with plenty of sunshine. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors!

Rain chances remain minimal over the next 7 days, but we’ll return some moisture next Tuesday & Wednesday with a slight chance for showers.

