Forecast Outlook - 09/06/23
The Triple-Digit Heat Arrive This Weekend
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An area of high pressure is directly over New Mexico and Texas this morning, but we’re still seeing the impacts from it in Southern Nevada. A southwesterly wind is drying things out, and temperatures are back near average today as we get into the mid-upper 90s. Skies remain clear through Saturday, with a few upper level clouds scraping by Sunday.
Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures around 101° with plenty of sunshine. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors!
Rain chances remain minimal over the next 7 days, but we’ll return some moisture next Tuesday & Wednesday with a slight chance for showers.
