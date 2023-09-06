CCSD launches campaign to encourage daily school attendance

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced the launch of the Every Day Matters campaign to emphasize the importance of daily attendance in academic achievement and future success.

“Chronic absenteeism is a life-changing choice that impacts the students in the highest need of educational resources and academic support,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “I am committed to helping our teachers and principals by making home visits to talk with students and parents in the highest need school communities.”

According to a media release from the district, CCSD reported a chronic absenteeism rate of 36 percent during the 2022-2023 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as a student missing 10 percent or more of enrolled school days for any reason, excused or unexcused. Chronically absent students are less likely to succeed academically and more likely to drop out of school, according to CCSD.

Every Day Matters aims to ”reduce the chronic absenteeism rate Districtwide and narrow the gap between the highest and lowest-performing student groups.” Through the Every Day Matters campaign, CCSD plans to address attendance through school, District and community efforts, including the following:

School

Daily notices for parents/guardians regarding absences



Home visits for students at risk of chronic absenteeism



Collaboration with feeder schools to support families

District

Data monitoring for targeted support



Weekend home visits by District leadership



Expand after-school activities



Provide parents with an opportunity to receive text messages related to absenteeism

Community

Collaboration with nonprofit organizations, businesses and local governments

A coalition of CCSD and community partners will be enlisted to ensure students are engaged and attend school regularly

Parent/guardian mentorship opportunities







