CCSD dedicates new valley high school

NECTA ribbon-cutting ceremony
NECTA ribbon-cutting ceremony(Clark County School District)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced that Northeast Career and Technical Academy (NECTA) held a ribbon cutting and dedication to celebrate the opening of the new campus.

According to a media release from the district, construction began in the Summer of 2021 and the campus welcomed students for the first time at the start of the school year on August 7, 2023. NECTA has 691 students attending the school for its inaugural year.

500 of the enrolled students are residents of the City of North Las Vegas. For the inaugural school year, NECTA accepted freshmen and sophomores but it has a future capacity of 2,000 students.

The district noted that the school offers 10 programs of study to meet students’ interests and future career goals. The programs offered include three programs that are exclusive to NECTA in the State of Nevada: Business Management, Energy Technology and Human and Social Services. Additional programs offered at the North Las Vegas campus include Automotive Technology Construction Technology as well as Teacher & Training.

Attendees at the dedication included CCSD Board of School Trustee President Evelyn Garcia Morales, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara, NECTA Principal Ryan Cordia, City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, City of North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, City of North Las Vegas Councilwoman Ruth Garcia-Anderson and Nevada Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno.

