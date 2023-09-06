Boulder City launches ‘Ram Cam’ livestream of bighorn sheep at local park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a common call to the staff at Boulder City: “What time do the bighorn sheep graze in Hemenway Park?”

Well, now you can watch from anywhere at anytime.

Boulder City officials announced Tuesday the official launch of the “Ram Cam,” a video livestream of Hemenway Park, located at 401 Ville Drive, where the bighorn sheep are often seen roaming the park.

The bighorn sheep come down from the mountain at all times of the day, making it hard to know exactly when they’ll be there. You can usually see 40 to 60 roaming around, looking for water and munching on the grass.

The city said it cost about $6,000 to install and launch the camera, with the money coming from the city’s general fund.

The feed is live at www.bcnv.org/ramcam.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.