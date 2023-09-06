Air Canada apologizes for booting passengers who complained that their seats were smeared with vomit

Air Canada has selected Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines to power 30 firm and 14 purchase right...
Air Canada has selected Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines to power 30 firm and 14 purchase right Airbus A321XLR aircraft. Pratt & Whitney will also provide Air Canada with engine maintenance through an EngineWise® Comprehensive service agreement.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:57 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Air Canada says it has apologized to two passengers who were escorted off a plane by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit.

The airline said Tuesday that the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled.”

The incident during boarding for an Aug. 26 flight from Las Vegas to Montreal was described in graphic detail by another passenger, Susan Benson of New Brunswick, who said she was in the row behind two women and a man.

“There was a bit of a foul smell but we didn’t know at first what the problem was,” Benson wrote on Facebook three days later. “Air Canada attempted a quick cleanup before boarding but clearly wasn’t able to do a thorough clean.”

Benson said workers sprayed the area with perfume to hide the smell. The passengers assigned to those seats told a flight attendant that the seat and seatbelt were wet and they could still see vomit. The attendant and a supervisor told them that the flight was full, and they would just have to sit there.

The women were attempting to use blankets and wipes to settle in when one of the pilots showed up, Benson wrote. She said the pilot told the women, who were on their way to Vienna, that they could leave and book new flights at their own expense “or they would be escorted off the plane by security and placed on a no fly list!”

Benson said the pilot accused the women of being rude to the flight attendant, which she disputed — “they were upset and firm, but not rude!”

Security then escorted the women off the plane.

Asked if it would dispute any of Benson’s account, Air Canada did not respond.

In its statement, Air Canada said it was still reviewing the matter on Tuesday and has contacted the passengers “as our operating procedures were not followed correctly in this instance. This includes apologizing to these customers, as they clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled, and addressing their concerns.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gibson Elementary School in Las Vegas
CCSD ‘concerned’ after Henderson school cancels classes due to teacher, staff shortage
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
13-year-old boy drowns after swept away by Las Vegas flood waters
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Townhomes, condos reach all-time high price in Southern Nevada
Indoor home sprinkler Las Vegas
New homes must have indoor sprinklers in unincorporated Clark County
Expectant mother's car swept away by the Las Vegas flood
Pregnant woman’s car washed away during Las Vegas flooding
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Pregnant woman’s car washed away during Las Vegas flooding