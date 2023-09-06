1-year-old victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Cheyenne, I-15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The victim in a fatal hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15 has been identified as a 1-year-old girl.

Nevada State Police responded ot the crash Tuesday evening.

The child was identified as Knowledge Schuster, of Las Vegas. Her cause and manner of death are still pending. She died after being taken to UMC.

NSP said the suspect in the hit-and-run was driving a silver vehicle and will have damage on its right side, and was last seen driving eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue.

