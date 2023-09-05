Visitor hits half-million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino on Labor Day
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One lucky Las Vegas visitor celebrated the Labor Day holiday in spectacular fashion by cashing in on a jackpot worth over half a million dollars.
According to a media release, the player hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot playing Pai Gow Poker at Paris on September 4.
The big win checked in at $541,825.
