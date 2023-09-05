Visitor hits half-million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino on Labor Day

A visitor hit a jackpot at Paris Las Vegas for over $500,000 on Labor Day
A visitor hit a jackpot at Paris Las Vegas for over $500,000 on Labor Day(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One lucky Las Vegas visitor celebrated the Labor Day holiday in spectacular fashion by cashing in on a jackpot worth over half a million dollars.

Guest wins 10 slot jackpots totaling over $2M at Las Vegas Strip property

According to a media release, the player hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot playing Pai Gow Poker at Paris on September 4.

The big win checked in at $541,825.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
13-year-old boy drowns after swept away by Las Vegas flood waters
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Henderson elementary school cancels classes Tuesday due to teacher, staff shortage
CCSD ‘concerned’ after Henderson school cancels classes due to teacher, staff shortage
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate...
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate occasions

Latest News

Exterior of Washoe County Registrars Office
Number of registered voters in Nevada passes 1.9 million
Emma Kusak, 18
Teen accused of killing man in Las Vegas Strip hotel room gets continuance
LVMPD Robbery suspects Aug. 19
Las Vegas police seeking suspects in Aug. 19 robbery
A generic photo of First Friday is seen in this file photo from downtown Las Vegas.
‘Soulful September’ First Friday event rescheduled