Visitor hits half-million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino on Labor Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One lucky Las Vegas visitor celebrated the Labor Day holiday in spectacular fashion by cashing in on a jackpot worth over half a million dollars.

According to a media release, the player hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot playing Pai Gow Poker at Paris on September 4.

The big win checked in at $541,825.

