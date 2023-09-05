Teen accused of killing man in Las Vegas Strip hotel room gets continuance

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 18-year-old woman accused of killing a man in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room had a preliminary hearing in justice court today.

Emma Kusak is facing charges of open murder, robbery and grand larceny of a motor vehicle after a shooting on June 29 at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. According to court documents, Kusak was booked into Clark County Detention Center on July 26, her 18th birthday.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, dispatch received a call from Kusak saying she shot and killed someone on the 12th floor of the Luxor. Responding officers found a dead man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was later identified as Charlie Satrustegui.

During an interview with LVMPD, Kusak told police that she had met the victim on a dating app about two months earlier. The two texted periodically over the next two months before the victim asked Kusak if she wanted to meet, as he was visiting Las Vegas from California. Kusak agreed, and the victim picked her up and took her to the hotel, where he was staying.

On September 5, Kusak’s attorney asked the court for a continuance in the case, citing the need for additional time to review discovery material. The state had no opposition to the motion, which was granted.

Kusak continues to be held without bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for October 16.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.