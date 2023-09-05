Teen accused of killing man in Las Vegas Strip hotel room gets continuance

Emma Kusak, 18
Emma Kusak, 18(LVMPD)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 18-year-old woman accused of killing a man in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room had a preliminary hearing in justice court today.

Emma Kusak is facing charges of open murder, robbery and grand larceny of a motor vehicle after a shooting on June 29 at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. According to court documents, Kusak was booked into Clark County Detention Center on July 26, her 18th birthday.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, dispatch received a call from Kusak saying she shot and killed someone on the 12th floor of the Luxor. Responding officers found a dead man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was later identified as Charlie Satrustegui.

During an interview with LVMPD, Kusak told police that she had met the victim on a dating app about two months earlier. The two texted periodically over the next two months before the victim asked Kusak if she wanted to meet, as he was visiting Las Vegas from California. Kusak agreed, and the victim picked her up and took her to the hotel, where he was staying.

On September 5, Kusak’s attorney asked the court for a continuance in the case, citing the need for additional time to review discovery material. The state had no opposition to the motion, which was granted.

Kusak continues to be held without bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for October 16.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
13-year-old boy drowns after swept away by Las Vegas flood waters
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Henderson elementary school cancels classes Tuesday due to teacher, staff shortage
Henderson elementary school cancels classes Tuesday due to teacher, staff shortage
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate...
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate occasions

Latest News

LVMPD Robbery suspects Aug. 19
Las Vegas police seeking suspects in Aug. 19 robbery
A generic photo of First Friday is seen in this file photo from downtown Las Vegas.
‘Soulful September’ First Friday event rescheduled
Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV
Animal rights group No Kill Las Vegas sues Animal Foundation for abuse
The Clark County 1 October Memorial Committee announced this as the final design for the...
Clark County Commission accepts 1 October Memorial design