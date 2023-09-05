Suspect arrested in northwest valley deadly shooting in driveway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to a police report, LVMPD dispatch received a report of a shooting on September 2 at approximately 7:38 p.m. Officers responded to the 6400 block of Plumcrest Road and found a man in a driveway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to UMC, where he was pronounced dead. A subsequent investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the victim was involved in an argument with another man in the driveway before he was shot.

Detectives identified Parnell Gaines, 46, as the suspect in this case. Gaines was arrested by LVMPD officers on September 4. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on five charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. He has a court hearing scheduled for September 6.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

