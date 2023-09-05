‘Soulful September’ First Friday event rescheduled

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thanks to extreme weather that hit the Las Vegas Valley last weekend, the ‘Soulful September’ First Friday event will take place on the month’s second Friday—on September 8.

According to a media release, the art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation – 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint – The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot.

COVID-19 Requests – Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements, but First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday’s Featured Artist – Soul Artist Cara is featured. She is a local, self-taught artist whose work is experimental focusing on women and nature. She uses many media, ranging from charcoal, watercolor, pencil, and acrylic to, most frequently, oil. In 2023, her work is often shown at Hey Maker located at Ferguson’s Downtown.

First Friday and Suicide Prevention – For National Suicide Prevention Month, First Friday hosts a vigil at 7:00 p.m. to create awareness of the importance of Suicide Prevention and to remember those lost.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space – Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday and she is honored with a monthly space given for free to a local artist – Mandalas Store for September.

First Friday Summer Residency – Two featured artists, Dray and LaRON Emcee, will have showings at the First Friday studio, 1025 S. First St., Suite 170 (new showings for every First Friday). September is the final month of the residency.

Live Painting – Several artists, including Conner Graves, Gina BoBina and Diameta paint live throughout the footprint. Attendees can also take part in interactive murals.

Plant-Based Plaza – Located in the new mural park across from the ENGLiSH Hotel, this area hosts plant-based food tents and trucks, live mural painting, Girl Scout activities for families, nutritional education and fresh farm foods.

Entertainment – The Main Stage features local musicians starting at 5:00 p.m. See for more information. Three stages are featured in September. – The Main Stage features local musicians starting at 5:00 p.m. See www.ffflv.org for more information. Three stages are featured in September.

Food Trucks – Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks will be featured in the food garden.

Other arts district — Art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

Ongoing street improvements are expected to delay traffic in the area. Online information about parking is available here.

First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. None of the vacant lots in the area are available for parking. The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.

The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.