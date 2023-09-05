Some Las Vegas Valley intersections still flooded following weekend storms

The Sunrise Manor neighborhood in Las Vegas is still flooded following severe weekend storms
The Sunrise Manor neighborhood in Las Vegas is still flooded following severe weekend storms(FOX5)
By Mike Allen
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Much of the water in the Las Vegas Valley has receded since the heavy rain that fell over the weekend, but not everywhere.

As of Monday, the intersection of Alexander Road and Puebla Street, in the Sunrise Manor neighborhood, was still inundated.

“Every single year it gets more flooded and more flooded,” lamented long-time resident Maria Sawders.

In the four decades Sawders has lived at that intersection, she’s noticed the behavior of floodwater whenever it rains hard.

“There’s a wash right over here that this water never even reaches,” she explained, pointing to an area across the street from her home. “It brings down couches, mattresses, everything.”

Sawders says the standing water appears after most major rains, which winds up impacting her life.

“I couldn’t get my son to school because it was so flooded,” she said of a recent rain event.

More people than just Sawders are affected by the pool in front of her home, she says.

“This is almost like a major street, you know, for people to get from here to there,” she said of the intersection. “I mean, DoorDash people are getting stuck.”

Sawders partially blames the layout of the street, which she says helps to create all the standing water.

“It goes in a dip, so it has nowhere to go,” she explained. “And it just forms a big, humongous lake.”

Clark County Public Works crews are reportedly removing debris from arterial and collector streets like Alexander and Puebla, and streets adjacent to schools.

Lindell and Joe Rae Avenue, Clayton and Charleston, and Stephanie from Jimmy Durante to Flamingo are all closed as of Monday evening.

