Site of proposed Las Vegas spaceport to hold air races next year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The developers of a proposed spaceport in Las Vegas are planning a series of air races at the site next year.

In a statement released Tuesday, Las Vegas Air Races and Spaceport CEO Robert Lauer said the races will be held Oct. 25 to 27 of 2024.

The 240-acre site of the spaceport is about a 45-minute drive from the Strip.

“Scheduled for October 25th to 27th, 2024, the Las Vegas Air Races will be hosted at The Las Vegas Spaceport, providing a shaded and relaxing environment that offers a prime vantage point to witness the high-speed action. Attendees will revel in private flight-line seating, a strategically positioned location within the Pits area where aircraft and pilots converge, preparing for their exhilarating race to claim the Gold,” Lauer said in the release.

The races will feature more than 500 vendors and are expected to draw more than 25,000 in attendance, he added.

Amateur rocket launch demos, drone races and live music performances will also be part of the event.

For additional information, including ticketing, vendor opportunities, and corporate sponsorships, please visit LasVegasAirRaces.com.

