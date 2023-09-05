New Interstate 15 part-time lane helps alleviate traffic at Stateline

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New this holiday weekend, Caltrans opened an extra lane to try and help with some of the bumper-to-bumper traffic normally seen at Stateline as Californians flood out of Las Vegas.

Caltrans is now opening up the emergency shoulder as a travel lane. FOX5 found signs just past Stateline saying that shoulder driving is allowed on Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As people approach the border from Primm, they will notice that a lane no longer drops off. Caltrans tells FOX5 the approximately 5-mile lane begins at the California and Nevada border and runs to the agricultural check station near Mountain Pass. Opening up the shoulder to drivers is meant to ease the traffic jams. In the past, RTC has reported 20+ mile backups.

While there were still backups at Stateline this Labor Day with the part-time lane open, they only stretched for about a mile. However, where the interstate narrows to two lanes near Mountain Pass, traffic was once again an issue, as it was down the interstate near Baker. This comes after many drivers were stranded as monsoon flooding closed the interstate over the weekend. Back in January, FOX5 Traffic Anchor Ken Smith reported from I-15 on Caltrans installing the part-time lane signs but they faced backwards up until last weekend.

Caltrans tells FOX5 that the I-15 pilot project debuted last weekend and the shoulder was used especially by truck traffic. NDOT says last Labor Day weekend, more than 200,000 vehicles crossed Stateline at I-15.

