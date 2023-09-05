Nevada AG Ford says Tesla data breach leaked info of 7K employees

An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18,...
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday he and other officials are looking into a data breach at Tesla that leaked information on 7,000 employees.

Ford and the Bureau of Consumer Protection spoke with Tesla representatives about the data security breach in May that compromised the personal information of both current and former employees.

“Protecting your identity and credit is both a company and personal obligation,” said Ford. “I want to inform everyone impacted by this incident that they have an opportunity to take advantage of complimentary services offered by Tesla, in addition to proactively taking additional safeguards. Anyone who is concerned about the status of their credit should take steps to ensure it is protected.”

The information leaked included names, phone numbers, physical addresses, and email addresses.

According to Tesla, 7,409 current or former employees in Nevada were notified about the incident.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
13-year-old boy drowns after swept away by Las Vegas flood waters
Henderson elementary school cancels classes Tuesday due to teacher, staff shortage
CCSD ‘concerned’ after Henderson school cancels classes due to teacher, staff shortage
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate...
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate occasions

Latest News

Parnell Gaines, 46
Suspect arrested in northwest valley deadly shooting in driveway
Kenjuan McDaniel
Las Vegas rapper allegedly killed man, made song about it
A visitor hit a jackpot at Paris Las Vegas for over $500,000 on Labor Day
Visitor hits half-million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino on Labor Day
Exterior of Washoe County Registrars Office
Number of registered voters in Nevada passes 1.9 million