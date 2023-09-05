Nevada AG Ford says Tesla data breach leaked info of 7K employees

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday he and other officials are looking into a data breach at Tesla that leaked information on 7,000 employees.

Ford and the Bureau of Consumer Protection spoke with Tesla representatives about the data security breach in May that compromised the personal information of both current and former employees.

“Protecting your identity and credit is both a company and personal obligation,” said Ford. “I want to inform everyone impacted by this incident that they have an opportunity to take advantage of complimentary services offered by Tesla, in addition to proactively taking additional safeguards. Anyone who is concerned about the status of their credit should take steps to ensure it is protected.”

The information leaked included names, phone numbers, physical addresses, and email addresses.

According to Tesla, 7,409 current or former employees in Nevada were notified about the incident.

