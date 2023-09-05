Las Vegas rapper allegedly killed man, made song about it

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man accused of murdering a man and then writing a song about it has been arrested for homicide, according to authorities.

Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested Aug. 29 on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and violation of probation. He is being held without bail as of Tuesday evening.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department alleges the following:

On Sept. 18, 2021 officers responded to a call of a man being shot in the head near Lake Mead Boulevard and Saylor Way at about 6:33 p.m.

Investigators found the alleged victim, Randall Wallace, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a Black male fleeing from the area in an unknown white vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses also told police they believed Wallace wasn’t the intended victim of the shooting but did not know who the shooter was. However, a month later one of the same witnesses came forward and said they had more information but did not want to be labeled a snitch.

Police were able to obtain information leading to the suspect being identified as McDaniel.

On July 17, 2023, a detective observed a YouTube video posted by “The Biggest Finn 4800″ titled “Fadee Free,” and included the lyrics:

“I be the reason why he’s dead, we still taunt him when he die, not the reason he’s dead, so celebrate the reason why his momma cry.”

The report breaks down the lyrics line by line as to what McDaniel is referring to in his song, taking credit for the murder of Wallace and including information that was never released to the public regarding the shooting.

McDaniel was arrested at his home without incident last week. His next hearing is Sept. 7.

