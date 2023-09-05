Las Vegas police seeking suspects in Aug. 19 robbery

LVMPD Robbery suspects Aug. 19
LVMPD Robbery suspects Aug. 19(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are seeking four suspects in connection to a robbery on Aug. 19.

The suspects allegedly committed a robbery around 3:50 p.m. that day with a deadly weapon at a business near the 5000 block of Blue Diamond Road near Decatur Boulevard.

Suspect Descriptions:

1. Black Male Adult, heavy build, wearing an orange hoodie

2. Black Male Adult, thin build, wearing a gray hoodie

3. Black Male Adult, heavy build, wearing a red shirt

4. White or Hispanic Male Adult, thin build, wearing a white shirt

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

