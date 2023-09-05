Las Vegas police seeking suspects in Aug. 19 robbery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are seeking four suspects in connection to a robbery on Aug. 19.
The suspects allegedly committed a robbery around 3:50 p.m. that day with a deadly weapon at a business near the 5000 block of Blue Diamond Road near Decatur Boulevard.
Suspect Descriptions:
1. Black Male Adult, heavy build, wearing an orange hoodie
2. Black Male Adult, thin build, wearing a gray hoodie
3. Black Male Adult, heavy build, wearing a red shirt
4. White or Hispanic Male Adult, thin build, wearing a white shirt
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
