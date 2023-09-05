Las Vegas hosting free outdoor concerts at parks across valley this fall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas on Tuesday announced that it will offer free outdoor concerts at parks across the valley this fall.

According to a news release, the Saturday evening, family-friendly performances will be held Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28.

Attendees are welcome to bring low-back chairs or blankets to be more comfortable.

The city of Las Vegas provided the below schedule and descriptions for the upcoming concerts:

Fall Concert in the Park ̶ SECOS

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

Bob Baskin Park, 2801 W. Oakey Blvd.

Bring friends and family to enjoy a night of great music and dancing in the park. A Las Vegas-based alternative rock band, SECOS embraces the garage rock revival and Indie rock sounds of the ‘90s. The Mexican-American group fuses their sound with influences from iconic acts like Interpol, Franz Ferdinand, The Strokes, and Arctic Monkeys. They write, play and produce their own music, which has been featured at Las Vegas Golden Knights games and the 2022 Life Is Beautiful Festival.

Fall Concert in the Park ̶ An Evening with The Phantom and the Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

Free and open to the public. Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive at Deer Springs Way.

Experience the magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music at this free event featuring two of the most acclaimed voices of their generation, Rose Kingsley, and Larry Wayne. Together, Kingsley and Wayne will bring you the best of Webber’s music from “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Cats,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and more.

Fall Concert in the Park ̶ Lumière Noire

Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Free and open to the public. Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive.

Join Lumière Noire for a night of sultry French café jazz in the park. Lumière Noire is a French café jazz ensemble based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The group is fronted by French-Canadian singer Cassie Stone and features some of Las Vegas’ finest jazz musicians. They play a broad range of French-style jazz, including old classics (i.e., Edith Piaf), and a range of more contemporary music in that style. Lumière Noire is a passport to another place -- an evening spent in Paris, without leaving Las Vegas.

Fall Concert in the Park ̶ Asteroid M Halloween Block Party

Saturday, Oct. 28, 7-11 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

Third Street Promenade; on Third Street from Hoover to Gass avenues in downtown Las Vegas.

Asteroid M Records is a Las Vegas record label and recording studio founded by producer Cody Leavitt, and is dedicated to bringing an eclectic variety of musical, visual, and performing artists to the Third Street Promenade. Asteroid M’s artist list consists of a variety of genres spanning, rock, indie, surf, pop, and dance music. The local record label’s bands draw large crowds and the shows they promote typically involve live visual artists and a variety of genres, making them perfect partners to work with on this year’s Halloween Block Party on Third Street. The Halloween 2023 event will feature live music from the Asteroid M family, live visual artists, food trucks and a Halloween costume contest with prizes.

