Las Vegas fire crews deliver baby on Labor Day
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue had a Labor Day to remember after delivering a baby on the holiday.
“While this day is traditionally celebrated with rest or celebrations, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is celebrating an equally important labor of a baby girl delivered by one of our crews,” the department said in a post shared on social media.
