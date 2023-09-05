Hospitality group hosting hiring events for restaurant, lounge opening at new Las Vegas casino

Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hospitality group is hosting hiring events as it looks to fill positions at two venues that are set to open at a new casino in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, Clique Hospitality is hiring as it prepares to open Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant and Bel-Aire Lounge, which is opening this fall at the Durango Casino & Resort.

According to the group, positions include bartender, barback, busser, cocktail server, host, line cook, prep cook, runner and server.

Station Casinos looks to hire over 1K employees for new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley

The three hiring events will be held at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, 11011 W. Charleston Boulevard, on the following days:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11

Noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12

2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13

According to the release, applicants must be 21 years of age or older for the cocktail server, server, bartender and barback positions. However, those 16 or older are eligible for all other positions.

To apply online, visit www.cliquehospitality.com/durangocareers/.

