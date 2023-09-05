Henderson elementary school cancels classes Tuesday due to teacher, staff shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An elementary school in Henderson has canceled classes on Tuesday due to a shortage of teachers and staff.

Gibson Elementary School principal Jill Keith made the announcement in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

Keith advised in her note that she would provide families with an update on Wednesday’s classes.

A copy of the note can be read below:

Good Morning, Gibson Elementary School Parents and Families,

This is Principal Jill Keith.

We are canceling school today at Gibson Elementary School. Please do not send your children to campus today, Tuesday, September 5th.

There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today.

We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience. I will send you a message later today to provide additional information regarding classes for tomorrow.

Thank you.

