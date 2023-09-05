Forecast Outlook-9/4/23

Warmer Temperatures Heading Our Way.
By Les Krifaton
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:11 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After one of the wettest weekends in decades in the Las Vegas area drier air and warmer temperatures are returning.

All that monsoon rain on Friday and Saturday helped push our daytime highs down by more than 15 degrees.

Well the rain event if past us, the humidity levels are dropping and we have clear skies for the next few days.

All that equates to a gradual return to slightly above seasonal temperatures.

By Saturday we could hit triple digit temperatures. We should be around 98 for this time of the year.

Meantime two weather models suggest different scenarios for next weekend.

One keeps the atmosphere dry, the other suggests tropical moisture will head our way.

The UV Index for Tuesday is 9 of very high.

