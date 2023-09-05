Forecast Outlook - 09/05/23

After the coolest day of the work week yesterday, temperatures will continue to warm through the upcoming weekend as high pressure builds over Southern Nevada. The forecast high this afternoon will be around 92°.

Temperatures remain below average through Thursday, but by Friday we’ll be back near 99°. This will be the start of a warming trend through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures around 100° with plenty of sunshine.

Rain chances remain minimal over the next 7 days, but we’ll return some moisture next Wednesday with a slight chance for showers.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.