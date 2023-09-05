Flooding from weekend storms damages Las Vegas apartment complex

ApartA Las Vegas resident points out flood damage in her apartmentment flood damage
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:17 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dana Torres lives at the Sportsman’s Royal Manor apartment near Boulder Highway and Tropicana.

Video from inside her first-floor unit Saturday documented the frightening moments as flood waters rushed in through the front door.

“I was like, ‘Oh, it’s coming in, it’s coming in, and I panicked. I did, I panicked,” said Torres.

Her husband was stuck at work and her kids were away, so she was alone for hours as the floodwaters rose almost to knee-level inside the apartment.

“What do I do? What do I do? What do I start with?” Torres recalled thinking. “You start with the electronics, then you move to the stuff that you need, so I grabbed all my important papers, documents that I need for my kids and my husband and my health.”

She piled as much as she could on the bed, including her pets.

However, many of the family’s belongings were still destroyed by the flooding, including the stove, couch, table, some clothing, and even their car, which is now unusable.

“I think that’s the hardest thing because things can be replaced. I can buy more clothes or more shelves or a couch, but being able to get to work. to be able to afford those things, is the most important thing,” said Torres about the car.

She and her husband spent the following days ripping out the carpet and baseboards destroyed by the water.

She said most of the first-floor units at the complex were affected by the flooding as well. A line of damaged couches and soaked mattresses were placed outside apartment doors Monday morning.

“My heart broke for everyone,” said Torres. “I was upset that my stuff got ruined, but it’s also upsetting to see that other people with kids or elderly people got it worse than I did.”

Sportsman’s Royal Manor management had no comment on the flooding or cleanup process. Torres said management has been proactive in documenting the flood damage so far.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help them get a new car, which they depend on for work, medical appointments, and kids’ activities: https://gofund.me/36269636.

