Comedian Nick Swardson announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian, actor, writer and producer, Nick Swardson, has announced he will perform two shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Swardson will perform at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8:30 p.m.

Promoter Live Nation says tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.