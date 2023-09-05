Chandler Jones posts, then deletes that he doesn’t want to play for Raiders coach and GM

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones indicated in since-deleted social media posts on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, that he no longer wanted to play for coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones indicated in since-deleted social media posts on Tuesday that he no longer wanted to play for coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Jones’ agent, Ethan Lock, said he had no comment. An attempt to reach the Raiders for comment was unsuccessful.

The Raiders return to practice Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s season opener at Denver.

“It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what’s right,” Jones posted on Instagram.

It was unclear what timeframe Jones was referring to. He missed a stretch of recent practices because of an unspecified injury, but then returned last week.

Regardless, he posted he didn’t “wanna play for the Raiders” if McDaniels and Ziegler were still in control.

He said he preferred that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham take over as the coach.

Those posts took a much different tone from what Jones wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, saying he “can’t wait to play this year! Feelin great in practice!”

This isn’t the first time this year a Raiders star player expressed displeasure at Raiders management.

Wide receiver Davante Adams told The Ringer in April that he and management “don’t see eye to eye on what we think is best for us right now.”

Adams, however, said in a news conference in May that he is completely onboard with the Raiders.

“At the end of the day, I’m a Raider and excited to be here,” Adams said at the time. “I love my head coach, I love the general manager here and everybody from top to bottom.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
13-year-old boy drowns after swept away by Las Vegas flood waters
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Henderson elementary school cancels classes Tuesday due to teacher, staff shortage
Henderson elementary school cancels classes Tuesday due to teacher, staff shortage
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate...
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate occasions

Latest News

Sphere Las Vegas to show all 32 NFL helmets on Exosphere
Sphere in Las Vegas to display all 32 NFL helmets as part of activation
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stands on the sideline before playing...
Josh Jacobs says his contract situation is behind him as he and Raiders prepare for season
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) talks with staff on the field before th...
NFL rushing champ Josh Jacobs and new QB Jimmy Garoppolo ready to lead Raiders
Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor
Peyton Manning steps into the classroom at the University of Tennessee as professor